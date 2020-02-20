Ovintiv expects lower capex, higher production in 2020

Ovintiv (OVV +0.5% ) edges higher following mixed Q4 results, as it guides for lower capital spending but higher production in 2020.

On an unadjusted basis, Ovintiv reported a $6M net loss, driven by a $264M after-tax non-cash unrealized risk management loss on hedge positions recognized in the quarter.

Ovintiv - formerly Encana - plans $2.7B in capital spending for FY 2020, 6% lower than 2019 pro forma capex when including 2019 utilized third party capital of $75M in the Montney.

At the same time, the company expects 2020 crude oil and condensate volumes to increase 4% Y/Y to 229K-239K bbl/day, with natural gas liquids output rising 2% to 89K-93K bbl/day as total liquids (crude oil and NGLs) also increase 2% Y/Y to comprise 56% of total production.

Q4 Permian production averaged 112.2K boe/day (81% liquids) with 18 net wells turned-in-line, and Anadarko output averaged 163.5K boe/d ay (62% liquids) with 25 net TILs.