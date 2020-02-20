JPMorgan, Goldman invest in startup rival to NYSE, Nasdaq

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.1% ) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS -2% ), along with high-speed trading firm Jane Street Capital, led a new round of funding for Members Exchange, a new low-cost stock exchange that expects to start this summer to challenge the Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE -0.2% ) NYSE and Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.7% ).

The marketplace, also called MEMX, is expected to start up on July 24, pending regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Virtu Financial (VIRT +0.3% ) and Citadel Securities, are both MEMX founding members and are expected to support the new exchange by quoting prices and executing trades for it.

Other investors in MEMX are Bank of America, Charles Schwab, E*Trade Financial, Fidelity Investments, Morgan Stanley, TD Ameritrade, and UBS Group.