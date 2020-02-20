Kirkland Lake crumbles following surprise spending boost

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -7.1% ) shares sink deep into the red after outlining capital spending plans of $500M this year compared with earlier guidance of $245M, with exploration spending rising to $160M from $130M previously, led by stepped-up exploration at its newly acquired Detour mine in Ontario.

The big drop comes despite beating Q4 earnings expectations and doubling its dividend.

"We think there is a lot more to be found and proven up here," CEO Tony Makuch said during today's earnings conference call, referring to Detour. "We plan to invest aggressively, between $25 million and $30 million in 2020, and then more the following year in exploration."

Kirkland forecasts production at the Detour mine to reach 700K oz. by 2021 at an all-in sustaining cost of $850/oz.

The Detour acquisition also allowed Kirkland to raise its forecast for full-year gold production to 1.4M-1.5M oz. from prior estimates of 950K-1M oz.