Dropbox +12% after beats, $600M buyback

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) +12.2% after Q4 beats with 19% Y/Y revenue growth.

Cash from operating activities totaled $446M with FCF of $161.3M.

ARR was up 19% Y/Y to $1.82B.

Paying users totaled 14.3M at the end of the year, up from 12.7M in the prior year. ARPU was $125 versus $119.61.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 77.6%, up from 75.7% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 15.6% compared to 11%.

Buyback: The board authorizes a $600M repurchase program of Class A shares.

Guidance will be provided on the call, which starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

