SBA Communications sees boost in demand for 2020, boosts dividend

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) guidance for 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $9.07-$9.47 surpasses the average analyst estimate of $8.51.

Sees 2020 total revenue of $2.10B-$2.14B compares with consensus of $2.13B.

"With the recent developments regarding the T-Mobile/Sprint transaction, the ability for Dish to become the fourth nationwide carrier now clear, the CBRS and C-Band auctions planned for later this year, and important spectrum auctions planned for our international markets over the next two years, we believe we are on the cusp of a material increase in operational activity and demand for our infrastructure likely to begin in the second half of 2020 and continue for years thereafter," said President and CEO Jeffrey A. Stoops.

Boosts quarterly cash dividend by 26% to 46.5 cents per class A share of common stock vs. previous quarter.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $2.18 beats the $1.90 consensus and increased from $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $513.7M exceeds the $506.3M consensus and rose 6.2% YY.

Q4 tower cash flow of $387.4M increased 9.4% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

