Boyd Gaming slips after earnings

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) trades lower after posting Q4 revenue growth of 5%, adjusted EBITDAR growth of 9% and net income growth of 6%.

Boyd's summary on Q4: "Our diversified nationwide portfolio continued to generate strong results in the fourth quarter of 2019, as every segment of our business achieved growth in same-store revenues and Adjusted EBITDAR. In our Midwest & South region, strong same-store gains were complemented by exceptional performances at the recently acquired Ameristar and Belterra properties, which grew combined Adjusted EBITDAR at a double-digit pace while improving operating margins by more than 350 basis points. In our Las Vegas Locals segment, revenue growth remained consistent with trends we saw throughout the year, though EBITDAR growth slowed, primarily due to a difficult comparison to a strong fourth quarter of 2018."

Boyd Gaming projects total adjusted EBITDAR of $915M to $935M for the full year.