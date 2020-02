Appian down 6% after hours on Q4 miss, soft guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Q4 results:

Revenue: $68.6M (+14.0%); subscriptions: $42.1M (+19.9%).

Net loss: ($10.8M); loss/share: ($0.16).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: ($7.2M).

Cash flow ops: ($8.9M).

Q1 guidance: Revenue: $71.0M - 71.5M; cloud subscription revenue: $27.8M - 28.1M; non-GAAP EBITDA: ($12.0M - 11.0M); non-GAAP EPS: ($0.20 - 0.18).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $296.0M - 298.0M; cloud subscription revenue: $121.3M - 123.1M; non-GAAP EBITDA: ($34.0M - 32.0M); non-GAAP EPS: ($0.58 - 0.55). Consensus: loss/share of ($0.36) on revenue of $309.3M.

Shares down 6% after hours.

Appian EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue