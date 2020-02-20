First Solar flips to surprise Q4 loss

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is halted after posting Q4 earnings and revenues far below Wall Street consensus.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a Q4 loss of $0.56/share vs. a profit of $0.29/share in the prior-year quarter.

Q4 net sales roughly doubled to $1.4B, primarily the result of project sales in the U.S. and increased module shipments, but analysts had projected revenues of $1.86B.

"Despite our reported loss, I am pleased with the continued execution of our Series 6 roadmap," CEO Mark Widmar says.

Shares rose 3.4% in today's trade ahead of the earnings news, capping a 20% YTD climb.