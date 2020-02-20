Hercules Capital posts record net investment income in Q4

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Q4 net investment income of 38 cents per share, exceeds the average analyst estimate of 36 cents and improved from 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Our record fourth quarter NII produced 119% coverage of our base shareholder distribution which combined with our record undistributed earnings spillover, puts us in a position of strength moving into 2020," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Scott Bluestein.

Q4 total investment income of $70.6M rose 24% Y/Y and beats the consensus estimate of $69.5M.

Q4 distributable net operating income of $41.9M, or 40 cents per share, increased from $33.9M, or 35 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 new debt and equity commitments of $283.9M rose 14% Y/Y; gross fundings of $240.8M.

Net asset value per share of $10.55 at Q4 end vs. $10.38 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 5:oo PM ET.

