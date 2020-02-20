Texas Roadhouse +7% as margins impress

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports comparable restaurant sales increased 4.4% in Q4 at company restaurants to fall short of the consensus estimate for a gain of 4.8%.

Comparable sales were 3.4% higher at domestic franchised outlets.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales improved 120 bps to 17.1% of sales as a higher average check and labor productivity were partially offset by wage rate and commodity inflation.

Operating margin was reported at 7.4% of sales vs. 6.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, the company sees positive comparable restaurant sales growth in 2020 and at least 30 company restaurant openings.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse are up 7.43% in AH trading to $71.28.

