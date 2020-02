EHealth up 14% after hours on Q4 beat, bullish guidance

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Q4 results:

Revenue: $301.7M (+123.6%); Medicare: $226.6M (+164.1%).

Net income: $88.8M (+240.2%); non-GAAP net income: $102.5M (+187.1%); EPS: $3.58 (+186.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $4.13 (+140.1%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $142.6M (+174.8%).

Cash consumption: ($56.8M) (-552.9%).

Total approved members: 331.3K (+45.6%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $580.0M - 620.0M; Medicare segment: $533.0M - 569.0M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $120.0M - 135.0M; net income: $68.0M - 83.0M; EPS: $2.64 - 3.23; non-GAAP EPS: $3.56 - 4.09. Consensus: Non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 on revenue of $538.1M.

Shares up 14% after hours.

