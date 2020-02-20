Americold forms JV to buy stake in Brazil's SuperFrio

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) forms a joint venture to own ~15% of SuperFrio Armazéns Gerais, a temperature-controlled storage operator in Brazil for ~BRL$118M (~US$28M) in cash.

Sees deal closing in Q1 2020.

Brazil is also a key market in the global food chain, as it is a leading exporter of beef, poultry and other commodities. SuperFrio currently operates 16 facilities, totaling 35.1M cubic refrigerated feet.

Transaction includes option for Americold to gain full ownership of SuperFrio starting in 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Americold will commit to fund up to an additional BRL$127M at its pro-rata share for the joint venture’s acquisition and development activity over the next two years.

The acquisition is expected to be funded with a combination of cash on hand and revolver proceeds, and is expected to be accretive on a leverage neutral basis.