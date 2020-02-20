Buy-the-dip action pulls stocks to only modest losses

Stocks fell amid rising worries that the coronavirus outbreak could affect corporate profits and global growth more than investors had first believed.

Procter & Gamble warned the outbreak will have a material impact on its sales and earnings for the current quarter, citing reduced store traffic in China and disruptions to its supply chain.

"People are saying, 'Wait a minute, is China going to get back to business as quickly as we thought?'" says David Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.

But investors also showed their willingness to buy into any market weakness, as the S&P 500 trimmed a 1.3% decline to close lower by just 0.4%, while the Dow (-0.5%) and Nasdaq (-0.7%) also closed off lows and the Russell 2000 actually finished +0.2%.

Losses were most drastic in the information technology sector (-1%), while the defensive-oriented and rate-sensitive real estate (+1.2%) and utilities (+0.3%) sectors outperformed.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, weighing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.39% and the 10-year yield by 5 bps to 1.53%.

WTI crude rose 0.9% to $53.78/bbl.