Zscaler -10% on downside EPS forecast

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) falls 10.3% after the Q2 beats came with mixed Q3 guidance that sees $105-107M in revenue (consensus: $104.58M) and EPS of $0.01-0.03 (consensus: $0.04).

The FY20 outlook has revenue of $414-417M (consensus: $410.85M) and EPS of $0.14-0.16 (consensus: $0.15).

Q2 Calculated billings were up 18% Y/Y to $135.4M.

Deferred revenue grew 36% to $280.

Cash from operations totaled $5.4M with FCF of -$1.9M. Excluding a cash payment for a legal settlement, FCF was $13.1M.

Earnings call started at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.