Hannon Armstrong boosts guidance for 2020 core EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) expects 2020 core EPS to exceed its previous guidance midpoint of $1.43.

Consensus for HASI's 2020 core EPS is $1.47.

Q4 core EPS of 40 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 37 cents and increased from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Boosts quarterly dividend to 34 cents per share, up from the previous dividend of 33.5 cents.

Q4 total revenue of $38.3M declined from $39.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total expenses of $28.8M decreased from $31.7M in Q4 2018.

Q4 core SG&A expenses of $7.54M fell from $10.06M a year earlier.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Hannon Armstrong beats on revenue (Feb. 20)