Fastly -9% after beats, CEO transition

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares slide 9% after the Q4 beats were offset by news of a CEO transition.

Leadership change: CEO Artur Bergman has transitioned into the role of Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson. Fastly president will succeed Bergman as CEO.

Q4 gross margin was 57.6% compared to the 56.8% in last year's quarter.

Capex totaled $6M or 10% of revenue.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 136%, up one percentage point from last year's quarter.

Enterprise customer count was up from 274 to 288.

Q1 outlook sees revenue of $58-60M (consensus: $58.14M) and a loss per share of $0.13-0.11 (consensus: $0.11 loss).

The FY20 view has revenue of $255-265M (consensus: $256.51M) and a loss per share of $0.43-0.32 (consensus: $0.41 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.