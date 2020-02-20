LTC Q4 adjusted FFO beats as rental income rises

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 76 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 71 cents and increased from 73 cents in the year-ago quarter due to higher rental income from acquisitions and completed developments.

Q4 total revenue of $46.5M exceeds the consensus of $39.6M and increased from $43.6M a year earlier; rental income rose to $38.2M from $32.8M.

Q4 total expenses of $26.2M increased from $21.5M a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 21 at 11:00 AM ET.

