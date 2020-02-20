Cabot Oil & Gas slides as weak nat gas prices weigh Q4 results

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) -4.5% after-hours following a narrow Q4 earnings miss and a 35% Y/Y decline in revenues, hurt by weak natural gas prices.

Cabot says Q4 production rose 10% Y/Y to 2.46B cfe/day, exceeding the high end of its guidance range, while natural gas price realizations, including derivatives, fell 31% Y/Y to $2.15/Mcf; excluding the impact of derivatives, nat gas price realizations were $2.05/Mcf, representing a $0.45 discount to Nymex settlement prices, vs. a $0.42 discount in the prior-year period.

The company says year-end proved reserves rose 11% to 12.9T cfe, all natural gas and located in the Marcellus Shale.

Cabot forecasts Q1 production of 2.35B-2.4B cfe/day, a 3% Q/Q decline at the midpoint of the range, and it anticipates an additional sequential decline in Q2 before increasing volumes in this year's H2.

But the company also reaffirms its recently announced plan to deliver an average net production rate of ~2.4B cfe/day for the full year from a $575M capital program, which it expects will deliver $275M-$300M of free cash flow and generate an 11%-12% return on capital employed.