Orchid Island Capital +1.8% after Q4 beats

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) jumps 1.8% in after-hours trading after Q4 net interest income of $17.5M beats the consensus of $14.7M and vs. $17.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 EPS of 29 cents vs. loss of $52 cents in the year-ago quarter.

4.7% economic gain on common equity for the quarter, or 18.6% annualized, comprised of 24-cent dividend per common share and 5 cent increase in net book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per share.

Structured securities portfolio return on average invested capital for the quarter was 5.1%.

Received $205.3M in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate of ~16.0%.

Q4 average economic interest rate spread of 2.14% compares with 2.27% in Q4 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 21 at 10:00 AM ET.

