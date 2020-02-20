Credit Acceptance closes $500M asset-backed financing

CACC contributed a value of ~$625.1M to a wholly-owned special purpose entity, which will transfer the loans to a trust that will issue three classes of notes:

$321.3M of class A notes priced at 99.97852% with average life of 2.61 years and interest rate of 2.01%;

$94.6M of class B notes priced at 99.97363% with average life of 3.46 years and interest rate of 2.39%; and

$84.1M of class C notes priced at 99.98199% with average life of 3.86 years and interest rate of 2.59%.