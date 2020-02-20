Credit Acceptance closes $500M asset-backed financing

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) completes a $500M asset-backed non-recourse secured financing.
CACC contributed a value of ~$625.1M to a wholly-owned special purpose entity, which will transfer the loans to a trust that will issue three classes of notes:
$321.3M of class A notes priced at 99.97852% with average life of 2.61 years and interest rate of 2.01%;
$94.6M of class B notes priced at 99.97363% with average life of 3.46 years and interest rate of 2.39%; and
$84.1M of class C notes priced at 99.98199% with average life of 3.86 years and interest rate of 2.59%.
The financing will have an expected annualized cost of approximately 2.5% including the initial purchasers’ fees and other costs; revolve for 24 months after which it will amortize based upon the cash flows on the contributed loans; and be used by us to repay outstanding debt.