First Solar issues guidance, to review options for U.S. project development

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) resumes after-hours trade, now -14.8% following the company's surprise Q4 loss.

After releasing its earnings, First Solar issued FY 2020 guidance and said it is reviewing options for its U.S. project development business.

"First Solar, at its core, is a technology and module manufacturing company," CEO Mark Widmar says. " Given the significant evolution of developing utility-scale PV projects in the U.S., we believe now is an appropriate time to evaluate our options with respect to our U.S. project development business line."

For FY 2020, First Solar forecasts EPS of $3.25-$3.75 - which includes ramp costs, start-up expenses, Series 4 shutdown costs and other severance costs, and thus may not be comparable to $3.60 analyst consensus estimate - on revenues of $2.7B-$2.9B, below $3.33B consensus.

First Solar also sees 2020 gross margin of 26%-27%, shipments of 5.8-6.0 GW, capex of $450M-$550M, and ending net cash balance of $1.3B-$1.5B.