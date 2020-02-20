Vici Properties redeems 8.0% senior secured notes

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) completes the redemption of 8.0% senior secured second priority notes due 2023 at a redemption price equal to the outstanding principal amount of the notes plus applicable premium plus unpaid interest.

"The redemption of our 8% Second Lien Notes removes the last tranche of secured emergence debt from our balance sheet and simplifies our capital structure," said EVP and CFO David Kieske.

The redemption also lowers Vici's cost of capital, extends its maturity profile, and puts it on the path of ultimately becoming investment grade.