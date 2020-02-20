Vici Properties 2020 guidance falls short of consensus

Vici Properties' (NYSE:VICI) guidance for 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $1.50-$1.54 trails the consensus estimate of $1.65.

The guidance doesn't include the impact from currently pending transactions (including the Eldorado transaction in which Vici will collect $253M of annual rent) or the sale of common shares subject to the forward sale agreements entered into with the forward purchasers in June 2019.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 37 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 31 cents and increased from 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $237.5M exceeds the consensus of $235.3M and rose from $226.0M a year earlier; leasing revenue of $229.8M rose 16% Y/Y.

