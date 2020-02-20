T-Mobile, Sprint agree on new merger terms

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) announce entering into an amended merger agreement.

Immediately following the merger's closing, Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) will hold stakes of approximately 43% and 24%, respectively. The remaining percentage will be held by public shareholders.

A separate agreement entered into by SoftBank will result in an effective exchange ratio of 11 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share, up from the original 9.75 shares.

The ratio change was due to SoftBank agreeing to surrender 48.8M T-Mobile shares acquired in the merger to the new company immediately after closing.