Livent issues downside 2020 guidance as lithium prices to remain depressed

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) -12% after-hours following in-line Q4 results, but the company warns that lithium prices likely will remain "depressed."

On an unadjusted basis, Livent says it lost $200K compared with a $26M profit in the year-ago quarter, while sales fell by more than a third to $78M from $120M.

Livent says Q4 and full-year results reflect "declining prices throughout the year, primarily due to industry supply additions outpacing demand growth."

Livent issues downside guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $0.18-$0.31 on revenues of $375M-$425M, both well below analyst consensus estimates of $0.38 EPS and $465M revenues.

"Market pricing will continue to remain depressed, and as a result, [Livent] expects that its average realized pricing for lithium hydroxide in 2020 will be low-to-mid-teens percent lower than its average realized pricing in 2019," the company says.

Livent also anticipates higher costs from using up to 5K tons of additional third-party lithium carbonate to sell higher volumes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

"These two items are the largest drivers of Livent's expectation of lower year-on-year profitability in 2020," the company says.