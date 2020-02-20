Goldman Sachs BDC Q4 total investment income falls 3.8% Q/Q

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Q4 net investment income of 48 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 47 cents and increased from 47 cents in Q3 2019.

Q4 total investment income of $35.5M misses the consensus estimate of $37.0M and fell from $36.9M in Q3.

Net asset value per share of $16.75 at Dec. 31, 2019 declined from $16.98 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 gross originations of $159.8M are comprised exclusively of first lien debt investments.

Q4 sales and repayments activity totaled $126.1M.

Conference call on Feb. 21 at 9:00 AM ET.

