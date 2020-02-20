Con Ed guides 2020 earnings below consensus, plans to issue equity

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) -1.8% after-hours following mixed Q4 results and downside 2020 guidance.

Con Ed reports Q4 unadjusted profit fell to $295M from $331M in the year-earlier quarter, and total operating revenues came in flat but below analyst expectations at $2.95B.

For FY 2020, the company forecasts EPS of $4.30-$4.50 vs. $4.50 analyst consensus estimate, and it plans ~$3.94B in capital investments this year.

The company says the full-year earnings outlook excludes the accounting effects of tax-equity investments in its renewable electric production projects and net mark-to-market effects from its clean energy business.

Con Ed says it plans to issue $1.5B-$2B of long-term debt, primarily at the Utilities segment, in 2020 and ~$1.8B in aggregate of long-term debt at Utilities during 2021-22; it also expects to issue as much as $600M of common equity in 2020 and ~$1.1B total common equity during 2021-22.