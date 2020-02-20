Rio Tinto to pursue international arbitration on Mongolian tax dispute

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says its Oyu Tolgoi copper unit has started an international arbitration process in an effort to resolve a dispute with the Mongolian tax authority over taxes paid during 2013-15.

Rio's majority owned Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ), which holds a 66% stake in the multi-billion-dollar project, says it believes Oyu Tolgoi has paid required all taxes and charges under the agreement with Mongolia's government.

Rio already is involved in renegotiations over terms of the agreement underpinning the Oyu Tolgoi project, as local lawmakers say financial gains from the project are not being evenly shared with Mongolia.