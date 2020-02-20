Lockheed's Sikorsky grabs second contract for presidential helicopters

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) confirms its Sikorsky unit was awarded a U.S. Navy contract to build six VH-92A helicopters for the presidential helicopter replacement program.

The $470.8M deal modifies a $542M contract awarded in June to build the six new helicopters.

Lockheed says all six aircraft from the first low rate initial production contract are undergoing modifications at Sikorsky's Stratford, Conn., plant and are on schedule to begin deliveries in 2021.

The Navy plans to replace the current fleet of 19 helicopters, composed of the VH-3D, which entered service in 1978, and the VH-60N aircraft, which arrived in 1987, with 23 new aircraft.