Albemarle says coronavirus to hit Chinese lithium output

Albemarle (ALB +5.8% ) says it expects the coronavirus will hurt automotive demand and the entire electric vehicle supply chain, and its lithium production facilities in China will operate at reduced rates for the foreseeable future.

The company said in its Q4 results that earnings could drop by double digits this year, and in today's earnings conference call, CEO Luke Kissam said part of the forecast was linked to the coronavirus.

Only "minimal" order reductions have occurred so far, although various logistical delays have affected shipping product throughout China, Kissam said.

The company said it is utilizing only 25% of its lithium production capacity due to slack demand and the virus.