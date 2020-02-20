Shun energy companies with high flaring, Pioneer Natural CEO says

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +0.9% ) CEO Scott Sheffield is calling on energy investors to sell shares or pull funding from companies that have high rates of natural gas flaring.

If Permian Basin producers cannot drop flaring rates below 2% of gas produced by H1 next year, when new pipelines would have come online, Sheffield says investors should "end up either not doing business or sell whatever you have in regard to that company."

"It's important to remove that black eye on the Permian Basin going forward," says Sheffield, who first called for companies to limit flaring back in November.

Earlier this week, a Texas regulator released a report naming companies with the state's worst flaring records while defending broader flaring rates, which average ~5% in the Permian Basin.