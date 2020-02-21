Clearing operations resume at Giga Berlin

In a defeat for local environmental activists, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received the green light from a German court to clear 220 acres of forest for Giga Berlin.

The new ruling will help Tesla keep to a proposed timeline for beginning construction on its first European car and battery factory by mid-March.

Lawmakers from Germany's Christian Democrat and Free Democrat parties had warned that the legal battle waged against the Gigafactory would inflict serious damage on Germany's image as a place to do business, and the Green Party even voiced its displeasure with the environmental complaints.

Here is some drone footage of the clearing operations for Gf4.