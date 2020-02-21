Seeking Alpha
Financials 

Investors eye Buffett's annual letter

|About: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)|By: , SA News Editor

Warren Buffett will release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shareholders this weekend following another lackluster year that saw the conglomerate's stock price lag the broader market.

Class A shares, at about $339,000, were up 16% in 2019, against a 29% return for the S&P 500.

Investors will also be watching what the Oracle writes about the acquisition environment - after exiting the newspaper business last month - as well as Berkshire's recent move to pare longtime holdings in Wells Fargo.