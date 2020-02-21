5G rival 'would be a challenge' - Huawei

U.S. plans to create a 5G rival to Huawei "would be a challenge," Huawei CTO Paul Scanlan declared, noting that technical standards and actual implementation of 5G have taken about 10 years to create.

"That's a very very long game and that has its own sort of complexity built into (it)," he added.

The U.S. has been considering providing over $1B to invest in Western-based 5G alternatives, while Larry Kudlow has said the "big-picture concept is to have all of the US 5G architecture and infrastructure done by American firms, principally."