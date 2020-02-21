Coronavirus jitters weigh on equities; gold hits new highs

Renewed coronavirus fears are sending investors to safe haven assets following another upward revision in cases, which now stand at 75,465 in China and 2,236 deaths nationwide.

U.S. equity futures slipped 0.5% and oil fell nearly 2% , though gold remains on a tear, rising 1.1% to $1638/oz.

Impacts of the virus were laid bare once again by Chinese car sales, which crumbled 92% in the first 16 days of February, while the IATA estimated losses for Asian airlines alone could amount to almost $28B in 2020.