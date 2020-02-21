Document Security Systems prices $4M equity offering

Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) has priced an underwritten public offering of 22,222,223 company's common shares at $0.18 per share, with gross proceeds expected to be ~$4M.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund development of new business lines, to upgrade machinery and facilities, to service remaining commitments under the IP monetization business and for strategic growth initiatives, including possible acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products, services, technologies or assets, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 15% of the number of common stock offered in the public.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 25.