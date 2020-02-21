Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of February 23 - 29 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (2/25): Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction Winter Meeting, Scottsdale, AZ (5 days).

WEDNESDAY (2/26): Immuno-Oncology 360 Degree Conference, NYC (3 days).

FDA advisory committee meeting: Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): Cyramza for lung cancer/Steba Biotech: padeliporfin di-potassium for prostate cancer.

FDA action date for Esperion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ESPR) bempedoic acid/ezetimibe for high LDL-C.

THURSDAY (2/27): FDA action date for BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) zanubrutinib for mantle cell lymphoma (after at least one prior line of therapy).

FRIDAY (2/28): International Conference on Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophy, Rome (3 days). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB): Phase 3 edasalonexent data in DMD.