Wedbush positive on Norwegian Cruise Line for the long term

Wedbush lowers it price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) to $60 from $65 to account for the cruise line operator canceling all remaining Asia-Pacific voyages through the end of Q3.

Analyst James Hardiman still sees an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to engage with NCLH and keeps an Outperform rating in place.

"We think that NCLH, along with the rest of the cruise space, will eventually emerge from the coronavirus pandemic as strong as ever, and that the ~20% sell-off (vs. +1-2% for the S&P) since the beginning of the major news on outbreak is an overreaction to the long-term impact on value," advises Hardiman.