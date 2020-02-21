Higher average check boosts Ruth's Hospitality

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports comparable restaurant sales at company-owned restaurants rose 1.4% in Q4 vs. +1.8% consensus.

The restaurant operator saw a 0.5% decrease in traffic during the quarter more than offset by an average check increase of 1.8%.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of sales increased 215 basis points to 29.8%, primarily driven by a 19% increase in total beef costs.

Restaurant operating expenses as a percentage of sales increased 45 basis points to 46.2%, primarily due to higher labor and occupancy expenses.

During the fourth quarter, the company opened two new restaurants, one in Columbus, Ohio and one in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Looking ahead, Ruth's expects FY20 food and beverage costs to be 28% to 30% of sales and restaurant operating expenses to be 48% to 50% of restaurant sales.

RUTH +0.71% premarket to $24.00.

