HMS Holdings missed estimates in Q4

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) reports Coordination of Benefits revenue declined 0.3% to $98.6M in Q4.

Payment Integrity revenue increased 18.4% to $48.4M.

Population Health Management revenue grew 3.8% to $16.6M.

Operating margin rate dropped 220 bps to 15.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA slipped 8.2% to $42.3M.

“We expect our growth in 2020 will be fueled by investments in sales talent, technology, data analytics and product development as well as the strategic acquisitions completed last year as we deliver increasing value to our expanding client base this year and in the future,” concluded Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO.

FY2020 Guidance: Total Revenue: $705M to $715M; Net income: $76M to $80M; Adjusted EBITDA: $185M to $192M; Depreciation and amortization: ~$51M; Net interest expense: ~$6M; Capital expenditures: ~$30M to $35M; Tax rate: 28% to 30%.

