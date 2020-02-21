Deere +1.4% as farm industry stabilizes

Net income of $517M in the fiscal first quarter, or $1.63 per share, compared with $498M, or $1.54 per share a year ago.

Worldwide net sales increased 4% Y/Y to $7.631B. Segment Sales: Equipment -6%; Agriculture & Turf. -4%; Construction & Forestry -10%.

"First-quarter performance reflected early signs of stabilization in the U.S. farm sector," said CEO John May. "Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports."

Maintained outlook for 2020: Net income is forecast to be in a range of $2.7B-$3.1B.

DE +1.4% premarket

FQ1 results