Coca-Cola backs full-year guidance

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) reaffirms full year guidance ahead of a presentation today at the CAGNY conference in Boca Raton, although a negative impact for Q1 results is anticipated from COVID-19.

The company currently estimates an approximate two to three point impact to unit case volume due to the impact from COVID-19. Organic revenue is seen being impacted by one to two points and a one to two penny impact is seen for EPS.

Based on its latest forecasts, Coca-Cola still expects to achieve its previously provided full year guidance.

KO -0.39% premarket to $59.49.

Source: Press Release