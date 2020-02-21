RBC beats as Capital Markets earnings reach record

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) earnings growth for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 reflect record earnings in Capital Markets, strong results in Personal & Commercial Banking, and solid gains in Wealth Management and Insurance, partly offset by lower results in Investor & Treasury Services.

Fiscal Q1 results also reflect lower provisions for credit losses of 0.26% of average net loans and acceptances vs. 0.32% in Q4 and 0.34% in Q1 2019; driven by lower provisions on impaired loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

Fiscal Q1 EPS of C$2.40 (US$1.81) beats the average analyst estimate of C$2.25 and compares with $2.18 in Q4 2019 and C$2.15 in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest income of C$5.22B (US$3.94) increased from C$5.11B in Q4 and C$4.85B in Q1 2019; net interest margin of 1.36%, unchanged from Q4 and down slightly from 1.38% a year earlier.

Q1 return on tangible common equity of 21.2% increased from 19.7% in Q4 and 20.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted efficiency ratio of 51.6% improved from 55.4% in Q4 and 52.1% in Q1 2019.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Royal Bank of Canada EPS beats by C$0.15, beats on revenue (Feb. 21)