Google resisting state AG probe demands - WSJ

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) doesn't want to surrender documents to state AGs probing the company for potential antitrust violations, according to WSJ sources.

The tech giant also hasn't signed a waiver that would allow the AGs to access documents that were obtained in the Justice Department's separate probe.

Texas AG Ken Paxton, who is leading the coalition, says Google's actions suggest the company is trying to hide something.

Google says it has cooperated with the probe but is concerned the investigation has been advised by outside businesses that could share confidential information with rivals.