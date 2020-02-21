Old Dominion declares stock split

The board at Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has approved a three-for-two stock split of its common stock.

The additional shares will be distributed by Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., the company's transfer agent, on March 24, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of March 10, 2020.

In lieu of fractional shares, shareholders will receive a cash payment based on the average of the high and low sales prices of the common stock on the record date.

Upon completion of the split, the company will have approximately 119,500,000 shares outstanding.