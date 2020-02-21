Lululemon updates on China

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) says it's working closely with local authorities to prioritize the safety of its people and guests in the region amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The majority of Lululemon's 38 stores in China have been closed for a period of time since February 3, with some now operating on a reduced schedule.

The company's online business has continued to operate in the region.

CEO Calvin McDonald says LULU will adjust store operations based on the recommendations of local authorities.

"Despite the current disruption to our growing business in China, we remain confident in the long-term opportunities this market holds for lululemon," he notes.

LULU -0.41% premarket to $262.60.

Source: Press Release