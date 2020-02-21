Cannae Holdings Q4 adjusted EBITDA more than doubles

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) Q4 EPS from continuing operations of 91 cents vs. 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $180.6M vs. $87.6M in Q4 2018.

Book value per share of $18.72 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $15.58 per share at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q4 Dun & Bradstreet revenue, excluding deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment, was of $475.2M vs. $446.8M a year ago; adjusted EBITDA increased to $197.5M vs. $167.2M.

Q4 Ceridian revenue of $221.8M vs. $194.8M; adjusted EBITDA of $44.4M vs. $41.8M.

Q4 Restaurant Group revenue of $271.3M vs. $298.5M; adjusted EBITDA of $7.1M vs. negative $12.1M.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

Previously: Cannae Holdings EPS of $0.91 (Feb. 21)