Vale swings to loss after charges on nickel, coal mines

Vale (NYSE:VALE) -2.1% pre-market after missing Q4 earnings and margin estimates, in results that showed the company still reeling from the Brumadinho dam disaster but also managing to limit the apparent effects of the dam burst on production.

Vale reported a $1.56B net loss in the quarter vs. a $3.79B profit a year ago, taking a $2.51B impairment at its nickel mine in New Caledonia, where it has revised down expected production levels due to "challenging issues" related to "production and processing."

The company also recognized a $1.69B charge at a coal mine in Mozambique for similar reasons and another $671M charge to "decharacterize" some dams similar to Brumadinho.

Q4 EBITDA totaled $3.53B, down from $4.47B a year earlier, while net revenue rose to $9.96B from $9.81B in Q4 2018.

Earnings and EBITDA results widely missed a Refinitiv poll of analysts that had predicted a net profit of $2.61B and EBITDA of $4.4B, although the company edged the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61B.

Vale says it produced 312.5M metric tons of iron ore and pellets in FY 2019, topping guidance of 307M-312M mt, and expects to produce 340M-355 M mt in 2020, even after reducing guidance for Q1.