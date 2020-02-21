Comparable sales fall again at Kirkland's

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reports comparable sales fell 2.7% in Q4 to follow on a 3.3% drop from a year ago. Total sales were down 3.1% to $209.4M.

"Weaker sales in November were followed by a stronger December and January, led by an increase in e-commerce revenues of 38%," says CEO Woody Woodward.

Woodward says Kirkland's is well positioned to continue to execute on improving the relevancy and quality of its assortment. The retailer started February with $30M in cash, no debt and a more streamlined infrastructure. Store closings are planned for this month and March.