Big bond rally close to inverting yield curve again

The 10-year Treasury yield is off a few more basis points this morning, and below 1.5% for the first time since September. That's brought 10-year/2-year spread to just 11 basis points.

The last time the curve inverted was the middle of last year, but a couple of Fed rate cuts had things positive again shortly after. In 2020, the Fed has more or less promised to sit on its hands as far as rate moves are concerned.

There are a number of Fed speakers today. We'll be listening for any change in the outlook.